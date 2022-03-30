Thief Strikes at Kensington Synagogue Twice in One Month

Police are looking for a suspect they say is connected with two burglaries at the same synagogue on East 7th Street weeks apart.

The first incident happened March 1, when it was reported to police that a man entered the Yeshiva Birchas Duvid Synagogue through the back entrance, removed $70 and then fled.

Police say the second incident happened March 19, at the same synagogue, when police believe the same man entered through the back entrance, this time removing two drills and batteries worth about $999 before escaping.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.