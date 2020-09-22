Thief Blindsides 63-Year-Old Victim in NYC Burlington Coat Factory Bathroom: NYPD

Police are looking for a man they say accosted another man using a bathroom in a Bronx Burlington Coat Factory last week, putting him in a chokehold before stealing $40 from his pocket and running off, authorities say.

The 63-year-old victim was in the restroom of the store on Exterior Street in the middle of the afternoon Friday when the suspect sneaked up from behind and attacked him. The victim suffered a lower lip laceration but refused medical attention.

Police released a surveillance image of the suspect (above) in a convenience store around the time of the attack. Anyone with information about him is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.