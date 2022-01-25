These Are New York's Favorite Girl Scout Cookies

With the 2022 Girl Scout cookie season underway, many Americans are turning to Google to find their favorites. In fact, searches for “girl scout cookies near me” increased 450% last week, the company says.

They’ve also broken down search trends for cookie varieties by state, with Thin Mints still taking the cake in New York, and 37 other states, as the most-searched Girl Scout cookie this year.

In NYC, most Google searchers with a sweet tooth are seeking out the organization’s brand new flavor, Adventurefuls. The new brownie-inspired cookie features a caramel-flavored crème, a hint of sea salt and a chocolate drizzle in the middle. That’s followed by Tagalogs as the second most-searched in NYC, with the all-time most-searched Thin Mints coming in third.

Check out NYC’s top five most-searched Girl Scout cookies below.

1. Adventurefuls

2. Tagalongs

3. Thin Mints

4. Do-si-dos

5. Trefoils

There are 12 flavors currently listed on the Girl Scouts website: Thin Mints, Caramel deLites/Samoas, Shortbread/Trefoils, Do-si-dos/Peanut Butter Sandwiches, Peanut Butter Patties/Tagalongs, Girl Scout S’mores, Lemon-Ups, gluten-free Caramel Chocolate Chip, Toast-Yay!, and the new Adventurefuls.

The Girl Scouts just officially kicked off the 2022 season and have already started populating their online Cookie Finder with information about upcoming cookie sales across the country.

In case you're not familiar with it, the online tool lets shoppers enter their zip code and purchase cookies from troops in their area.

And this year, the organization is teaming up with DoorDash to offer on-demand delivery in participating markets nationwide starting in February. Shoppers can buy cookies for on-demand delivery to their house or for pickup at a nearby booth. Local Girl Scouts will also work alongside DoorDash's team to track and fulfill those orders and manage inventory.