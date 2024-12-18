Police in New Jersey are searching for two "naughty" suspects after they were caught on camera stealing a package off a resident's porch and then returning the item days after a video of them twerking and taunting during the theft emerged online.

Gloucester Township Police shared that on Monday, Dec. 9, around 6:30 p.m., a victim's Ring camera captured two individuals running up to their front door in the new Independence Square Townhomes in the Sicklerville section of Gloucester Township.

Police said one of the suspects grabbed an Amazon package containing four glasses and baby items valued at $74 from the porch. The other suspect also ran up to the front door and began taunting the resident on their camera by "twerking," then, both suspects fled the area.

The victim posted the surveillance video on the Ring Neighbors app to warn the surrounding residents after the incident happened.

In a turn of events, on Wednesday, Dec. 11, around 7 p.m., police said the two suspects returned to the victim's home.

Police said one of the suspects stayed across the street while the other suspect -- who appeared to be the same person who was twerking during the initial theft -- approached the Ring camera, held up their phone with the Ring Neighbors app on the screen, and said, "Come on dude, not cool bro, come on not cool. That's my a** on the internet!" Then he ran across the street.

Then, just 10 minutes later, police said one of the suspects returned a second time holding one of the stolen glasses -- which was broken and said, "Uh, I meant to give this back" while placing it on the front step and fleeing the area once more, according to police.

If you can identify the suspect in the video and photos, you are asked to call the Gloucester Township Police Department at 856-228-4500.

