Thanksgiving Day Fire Claims Two Lives at Bronx Apartment Building

Two people have died following an early morning apartment fire in the Bronx, according to New York City fire officials.

The FDNY was called to Harrison Avenue in the Morris Heights section just before 5:30 a.m. on Thursday about a fire on the second floor of an apartment building. Rescuers transported four people to the hospital and eventually put the flames under control, authorities said.

A spokesperson for the NYPD later confirmed two deaths in connection to the fire. One of the victims was a 24-year-old woman and the other was a 60-year-old man. Officials have not released their identity.

It's unclear how the fire started and an investigation is ongoing.

No other information was immediately available.