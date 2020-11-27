Thanksgiving Crash Kills 2, Sends 4 to Hospital on Long Island

Police on Long Island say two people were killed Thursday evening when a pair of vehicles collided near Hempstead.

New York State Police say the driver of a Honda Pilot sideswiped a Toyota Corolla along Southern State Parkway and lost control, then crashed into the overpass.

23-year-old Patricia Ramkissoon, of Bay Shore, and 23-year-old Elliot Bryant, of Brooklyn, were inside the Honda Pilot and died at the scene, police said. Four other passengers were taken to Nassau University Medical Center.

The crash occurred around 8:30 p.m. near Exit 21.

Traffic was diverted onto Meadowbrook State Parkway while police conducted their investigation and crews removed the damaged vehicles.

Police continue their investigation of the crash.