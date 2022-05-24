Texas Mass Shooting: Tri-State Leaders Reflect on Massacre That Killed 19 Children, 2 Teachers

In the aftermath of a gunman killing at least 19 children and two children at an elementary school on Tuesday, many tri-state officials weighed in to grieve for the families who lost loved ones, criticize what they see as lax gun laws, and call for action.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy — after tweeting out that "no child or educator should ever fear going to school, and no parent should ever fear sending their child to school" — said that the state attorney general's office told police to increase their presence at all schools, and that the state police will increase their presence at schools where State Troopers are the primary law enforcement.

County Prosecutors will direct their municipal police departments to increase law enforcement presence at schools throughout their jurisdictions.



We will do everything in our power to ensure students, parents, and educators feel safe at school. — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) May 25, 2022

Others also drew parallels of the attack to one that occurred not far away nearly 10 years ago: the massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, where a gunman killed 26 people, 20 of whom were similarly young students.

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont said that his state "knows this feeling all too well."

One life taken by gun violence is too many, but 15 innocent lives, including 14 children, is an utter tragedy.



My full statement on the Uvalde, TX elementary school shooting. pic.twitter.com/H223a1TfVN — Governor Ned Lamont (@GovNedLamont) May 24, 2022

In New York, Gov. Kathy Hochul said that she is "leaving no stone unturned to put an end to gun violence," as the state is still reeling from the deadly mass shooting inside a Buffalo supermarket where 10 people were killed in a racist attack.

I'm heartbroken for the victims of today's horrific shooting in Texas.



You should be able to go to school, and to church, and to the grocery store without needing to worry that you're not going to come home. It’s past time to put an end to these needless tragedies. — Governor Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) May 24, 2022

Two of her opponents in the race for the Democratic nomination for governor also weighed in. Rep. Tom Suozzi blasted the National Rifle Association in a statement, saying that the organization "simply has no conscience. The gun manufacturers that fund them, the members that tolerate their extremist views, and the politicians that pander to them have allowed our country to be flooded with guns and have fueled domestic terrorism."

He then went after Republicans — and "some Democrats" — in Congress who have no voted on gun reform.

"What is wrong with them? Why don’t they see they are helping to perpetuate the misinformation by the NRA that leads to tragedy after tragedy? Or do they see and don’t care because they are desperate to get re-elected?" Suozzi's statement read.

14 children and 1 teacher murdered. Words can’t even describe the pain and sorrow...and anger. Why can’t we come together? 🙏🏼 https://t.co/WxSBNrOXE6 — Tom Suozzi (@RepTomSuozzi) May 24, 2022

Fellow Democratic candidate for governor Jumaane Williams said the shooting comes after a slew of other high-profile acts of gun violence in New York.

"On my way to services for a child shot and killed in the Bronx, during a vigil for ten people shot and killed in Buffalo, a few days before a man was shot and killed on the train, news of another mass shooting breaks, along with the hearts of families in Texas and across the country," he said in a statement. "Outside a salon. In a supermarket. A subway. A school. Gun violence pervades every corner of our communities because guns are perversely fetishized and endlessly accessible in our country."

Williams went on to blame laws that make it easier to carry concealed weapons, and added that if action is not taken to prevent more shootings, "we will be here again and again. Shamed, shaken, but never shocked."

Connecticut Sen. Chris Murphy took to the Senate floor Tuesday to address politicians and beg for change after a mass shooting resulted in the death of over 19 kids and two teachers at an elementary school in Texas.

“I'm here on this floor to beg, to literally get down on my hands and knees and beg my colleagues,” Murphy said. “Find a path forward here. Work with us to find a way to pass laws that make this less likely.”

In an emotional appeal to fellow politicians, Murphy stressed the need to take action to prevent further tragedies from happening. When Murphy made the comments, the death toll stood at 14 children dead.

"There are 14 kids dead in an elementary school in Texas right now. What are we doing? Why are we here?" he asked as part of his impassioned plea.

Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., delivered a fiery speech on the Senate floor, lambasting colleagues over inaction gun control. “Why do you spend all this time running for the United States Senate...if your answer is, as the slaughter increases, as our kids run for their lives—we do nothing?”

Oh my god. I’m shaking. I’m just shaking all over. With fear. With anger. With resolve. https://t.co/Pt9u86KtJs — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) May 24, 2022

His fellow Connecticut senator, Richard Blumenthal, said that legislation Murphy has promoted on background checks could be something where there is bipartisan support.

"I've come close to agreement with a number of my colleagues on a red flag statute.” Blumenthal said, “Senator Murphy's working on background checks that I think there is common ground that we can seek and find.”

My heart breaks as I re-live the shock & grief of Sandy Hook ten years ago, knowing the infinite pain that will hit these families in Texas. This senseless violence will stop only when Congress matches thoughts & prayers with action. — Richard Blumenthal (@SenBlumenthal) May 24, 2022

Here's what other local leaders had to say about the deadly school shooting that will go down as one of the worst in American history.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams

A passenger on the Q train.



Families shopping in Buffalo.



School children in Texas.



This is fueled by America's toxic gun culture. The response is not meeting the threat. Law enforcement is getting guns and killers off the street. They need the power to keep them off. — Mayor Eric Adams (@NYCMayor) May 24, 2022

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand

“Less than two weeks since the Buffalo shooting, another community has been devastated by gun violence. My heart is with the victims, their loved ones and especially with the parents of these innocent children. We are the only country in the world that tolerates mass shootings at our schools, stores and places of worship, a fact that is as horrific as it is heartbreaking. The American people must demand that all of our leaders act to stop these senseless killings and hold them accountable if they refuse to do so.”

Rep. Elise Stefanik

#NY21 mourns the horrific loss of precious, innocent lives in Uvalde, TX.



Our hearts absolutely shatter for the families suffering unimaginable heartbreak and for the entire community.



Pray for Uvalde 🙏 — Elise Stefanik (@EliseStefanik) May 24, 2022

Rep. Nicole Malliotakis

What possesses someone to walk into a school & kill small children? This is pure evil. The violence & hate we are seeing in our nation is heartbreaking & horrifying. There is an utter lack of respect & appreciation for human life. We as a society must do better. #uvalde #texas — Office of Rep. Nicole Malliotakis (@RepMalliotakis) May 24, 2022

Rep. Andy Kim

Those benefiting from status quo are hoping that our outrage will burn out in a few days. Let’s prove them wrong. We should vote on legislation for universal background checks, assault weapons ban, Charleston loophole, and red flag laws every day until they finally pass Congress. — Andy Kim (@AndyKimNJ) May 24, 2022

Rep. Carolyn Maloney

If guns made us safer, America would be the safest nation in the world.



Instead, children in school, customers at grocery stores, and members in their places of worship are regularly terrorized by gun violence unparalleled in the developed world. — Carolyn B. Maloney (@RepMaloney) May 24, 2022

Rep. Jerry Nadler

We are 144 days into the year and there have been over 200 mass shootings. This epidemic is so bad that if we didn’t talk about preventing gun violence after tragedy, we would never talk about it.



As public servants we have a duty to speak out and fight to end this madness. https://t.co/dmxEQmBwTm — Rep. Nadler (@RepJerryNadler) May 25, 2022

Sen. Cory Booker

Enough! This kind of carnage in our nation is not inevitable. We have the power to change this. We can not normalize, tolerate, accept this. We must hold those accountable who have the power but are refusing to support real substantive gun reform that Americans want. pic.twitter.com/g6207XjbSt — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) May 25, 2022

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

There is no such thing as being “pro-life” while supporting laws that let children be shot in their schools, elders in grocery stores, worshippers in their houses of faith, survivors by abusers, or anyone in a crowded place.



It is an idolatry of violence. And it must end. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) May 24, 2022

Rep. Mondaire Jones

It’s infuriating and shameful that with each passing day we lose more kids to senseless acts of gun violence like this.



I’m heartbroken. This isn’t the America our children deserve. — Mondaire Jones (@MondaireJones) May 24, 2022

Rep. Hakeem Jeffries

Heartbroken and outraged by the slaughter of innocent children and their teacher in the Texas school shooting.



We must crush the gun violence epidemic.



And the hatred that is fueling it. — Hakeem Jeffries (@RepJeffries) May 24, 2022

Rep. Jamaal Bowman