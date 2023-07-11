Teens rescued after getting stranded while tubing on raging New York creek

A group of New York teenagers had to be rescued from a raging river hours after trying to have some summer fun.

The six teens, five boys and a girl ranging in age from 14 to 17, were plucked from the rapids after getting together to go water tubing in Wappinger Creek in the Dutchess County town of La Grange, according to fire officials.

But the heavy rains and runoff from the deadly storms that moved through the region Sunday into Monday led to a very strong current and left them clinging on to a tiny island that formed in the middle of the water, fire officials said.

Two of the teens managed to escape the rough waters and go for help. It took firefighters three hours to pull the other four from the river, said officials.

Two of the teens were taken to the hospital to be evaluated, and a firefighter suffered a minor injuries.