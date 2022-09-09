Teen Shot in Brooklyn in Broad Daylight, Marking 2nd Time This Week

A teenager was shot Friday afternoon in Brooklyn, the second such shooting in the borough in less than a week.

Cops responding to a call about the shooting just after 1 p.m. at Neptune Avenue and Ocean Parkway and Brighton Beach found the victim wounded. He is expected to survive and is believed to be a student at Lincoln High School.

"Following a non-school related incident in the community, this school went into a shelter-in, which has now been lifted," a Department of Education spokesperson said.

No other information was immediately available on the circumstances.

Police say the gunman was last seen wearing a gray hooded shirt, black pants and a black backpack. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

Earlier this week, a 15-year-old boy was shot in the stomach in a downtown Brooklyn park minutes after leaving his school. He was pronounced dead at a hospital a short time later.