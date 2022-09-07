15-Year-Old Dies After Being Shot in the Stomach While at an NYC Park: NYPD

A 15-year-old boy has died after being shot in the abdomen at a downtown Brooklyn park, police said.

Authorities received a call reporting the shooting at around 1:43 p.m. Wednesday in the Tillary and Jay streets vicinity of McLaughlin Park.

When police arrived at the scene they found the teen shot.

He was taken to Methodist Hospital in critical condition, but was subsequently pronounced dead.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

According to investigators, two men approached the teen who was sitting on a park bench and ended in some type of fight before one of the suspects pulled out a gun and shot the 15-year-old.

News 4 New York was at the scene were detectives swarmed the area looking for any clues that could lead to those responsible for shooting the teen.