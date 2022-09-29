Teen Girl Shot in Face and Killed in Brooklyn; Was Unintended Target of Gunfire: Cops

A 17-year-old girl was shot and killed after being an unintended victim of a gunman who opened fire in Brooklyn, police said.

Bullets started flying outside an apartment building on Eastern Parkway in Crown Heights around 6 p.m., according to police. The shooter fired into a group of people, striking the teenager in the face.

Investigators believe she was not the intended target of the shooting. A witness said he heard three or four shots fired, and looked out his window to see the victim on the floor.

First responders rushed the girl to the hospital, but she later died. Police were still shooting for the gunman, as investigators try to determine why the shooter went into the building and opened fire.

An investigation is ongoing.