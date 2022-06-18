Teen Driver Ejected in Fatal Brooklyn Highway Minivan Rollover: Police

A 16-year-old behind the wheel of a minivan died early Saturday morning after a chain-reaction crash caused the vehicle to rollover and ejected the driver, authorities said.

Investigators said the minivan was traveling at a high rate of speed when it clipped a vehicle on Belt Parkway around 2 a.m.

That's when the teen driver lost control of the minivan and crashed into a second vehicle, causing it to roll over, according to the NYPD.

The 16-year-old driver, who was ejected from the minivan, and the four passengers inside were all taken to Lutheran Hospital. All four passengers had minor injuries.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Police said the driver ultimately died at the hospital. His identity has not been released.

The person driving the second involved vehicle was also treated for a minor injury, officials added.

The investigation is ongoing.