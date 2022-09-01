Long Island City

Woman Bites 16-Year-Old Girl in Phone-Snatching Subway Heist: Cops

It happened at a Long Island City station during Monday's morning rush, the NYPD said

NYPD

Police are looking for a woman they say punched a 16-year-old girl in the mouth, then bit her and stole her phone as they stood on a busy Queens subway platform during a morning rush this week, authorities say.

According to the NYPD, the stranger approached the girl on the northbound platform at 39th Avenue and 31st Street in Long Island City and tried to take her phone. The girl resisted and the stranger got angry, police say, which is when she punched the girl in the mouth, yanked her hair and chomped her before leaving the scene.

The girl didn't need to be hospitalized but cops said she had a large cut on her hand from the bite.

Police released surveillance of the suspect (above). Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

This article tagged under:

Long Island CityQueensCRIME STOPPERSAssaultsubway crime
