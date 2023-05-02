Tainted Money Sends NJ Bank Workers to Hospital: Official

Money tainted with an unknown substance led to several employees at a Newark, New Jersey, bank ending up hospitalized after falling ill Tuesday, according to the city's Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé.

The strange events unfolded shortly after 12 p.m. at a Wells Fargo Bank located on Lyons Avenue. It was at that time that Newark Police was reporting to the bank for a possible hazmat incident, according to Fragé.

Allegedly a man entered the bank and handed a bank teller cash tainted with the unknown substance. The bank was subsequently evacuated after several workers reported they felt sick, Fragé said.

Three employees were transported to University Hospital for evaluation. The victims are reportedly in stable condition.

This incident remains under investigation.

Additional information was not immediately available.