NYC Husband Appears to Mow Down Wife — With Their 3 Kids in SUV, Cops Say

A 41-year-old woman is hospitalized in critical condition after cops say her husband may have hit her with an SUV on purpose -- while he had their three children in the vehicle, authorities say.

Police responding to a call about a pedestrian struck at Franklin Avenue and Parsons Boulevard in Queens shortly before 5:30 a.m. Tuesday found a Ford Explorer flipped on its side in front of a house.

The 36-year-old driver was taken into custody. Cops say he had three young kids -- ages 6, 9 and 11 -- with him in the SUV at the time it hit their mother. The children were OK.

Charges are pending against the driver, but police say they are investigating the case as a domestic assault.

The nature of the victim's injuries wasn't immediately clear.

Additional information is expected to be released later Tuesday.