Queens

NYC Husband Appears to Mow Down Wife — With Their 3 Kids in SUV, Cops Say

Three kids, ages 6, 9 and 11, were in the SUV with the driver when it happened, according to police

By Romney Smith and NBC New York Staff

pedestrian struck queens
News 4

A 41-year-old woman is hospitalized in critical condition after cops say her husband may have hit her with an SUV on purpose -- while he had their three children in the vehicle, authorities say.

Police responding to a call about a pedestrian struck at Franklin Avenue and Parsons Boulevard in Queens shortly before 5:30 a.m. Tuesday found a Ford Explorer flipped on its side in front of a house.

The 36-year-old driver was taken into custody. Cops say he had three young kids -- ages 6, 9 and 11 -- with him in the SUV at the time it hit their mother. The children were OK.

Charges are pending against the driver, but police say they are investigating the case as a domestic assault.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

The nature of the victim's injuries wasn't immediately clear.

Additional information is expected to be released later Tuesday.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

Queensdomestic violencecrime stoppers
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip Video LX News CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us