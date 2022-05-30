Grand Central

Train Service Resumes at NYC's Grand Central After Report of Suspicious Package

Subway service on the 7 line between Manhattan and Queens resumed Monday afternoon after a police investigation at Grand Central Terminal.

The NYPD said officers responded to a platform around noon for a report of a suspicious package.

Officials evacuated the platform as a precaution, police told News 4.

Subway service between Manhattan and Queens was temporarily suspended for the police investigation.

By 1:30 p.m., 7 trains were running again in both directions with delays after police concluded their investigation, the MTA tweeted.

