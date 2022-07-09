west village

Suspect Rides Off on Bike After Allegedly Stabbing NYC Man on Park Bench: NYPD

NYPD

Police released their first look at a man wanted in connection to Tuesday morning's fatal stabbing of a 34-year-old victim lying on a park bench in Manhattan.

The suspect was caught on video riding a Citi Bike moments after allegedly stabbing the man in the abdomen, police said.

He approached his victim around 3 a.m. along the Hudson River Park walkway near West 11th Street.

The victim was only stabbed once, but it proved to be a fatal blow. The NYPD said the 34-year-old was pronounced dead at Bellevue Hospital.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Police obtained surveillance images of the alleged suspect and released them to the public Friday in hopes of gathering tips that could lead to an arrest.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

west villageNew York CityNYPDfatal stabbing
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video LX News CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us