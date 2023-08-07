Sunrise Highway crash: 3 dead, 5 hurt in multiple-vehicle collision on Long Island

A horrific crash on a Long Island highway left three people dead and five others hurt after police said a vehicle was speeding when it struck several other cars.

The 911 call for the crash came in just before 7:30 p.m. Sunday, police said, as video from the scene in Massapequa showed firefighters at the scene surrounding an overturned car with extensive damage on the Sunrise Highway. First responders had to work on multiple cars, at one point cutting into the metal of one vehicle to get inside.

It wasn't immediately clear what caused the crash, but detectives said one of the drivers involved was traveling west near a shopping center at a high rate of speed. The allegedly speeding car crashed into three other vehicles, leaving eight victims.

Three people were killed in the crash, police said, with five others injured. Two of the injured suffered serious injuries, according to police. Two others were expected to recover, while the other was released from the hospital a short time later.

Public works personnel were seen cleaning the area for hours after the crash, which left metal parts and debris scattered across the pavement. The crash and cleanup caused significant traffic jams while the road was closed for police activity.

An investigation is ongoing.