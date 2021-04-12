SummerStage Performances to Return to Central Park This Summer

What to Know SummerStage will return to New York City parks this summer, with free music and dance performances coming back to Central Park.

According to Capital One City Parks Foundation, performances will follow all state and local regulations regarding large-scale outdoor events, including limited capacity, masks and socially distanced seating.

Free music and dance performances will return to Rumsey Playfield in Central Park this summer and performances will also be held in Harlem’s Marcus Garvey Park/Richard Rodgers Amphitheater.

Admittance will require a free ticket, proof of vaccine and/or negative COVID test, and a health screening -- such as a questionnaire and temperature checks, according to the Capital One City Parks Foundation.

Artists, performance schedules, and free ticket reservation details will be announced at a later date. However, all in-person performances will be live-streamed on SummerStageAnywhere.org, rights permitting.

While SummerStage is bringing back live performances, SummerStage neighborhood locations will be limited this year due to the ongoing pandemic. However, according to the City Parks Foundation, the CityParks PuppetMobile will present free, family-friendly marionette theater performances in parks throughout the city -- a way to bring free entertainment to New Yorkers in a safe manner.

Additionally, it was announced that the first benefit show of the SummerStage season is scheduled for Friday, Sept. 17 and will feature folk-rock band Dawes. Tickets -- assuming full venue capacity -- will go on sale Friday, April 16 starting at 10 a.m. In the case that health and safety guidelines continue to require limited seating capacity, tickets may be refunded or modified by The Bowery Presents.

It was also announced Monday that rock band Barenaked Ladies' Last Summer On Earth tour benefit show originally scheduled to take place last year but was postponed due to the pandemic has also been rescheduled for July 6, 2022. All previously purchased tickets will remain valid for 2022.