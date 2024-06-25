20 miles of car-free streets return to NYC this summer: what to know

Always gotta one-up ourselves, huh?

The most expansive version of Summer Streets yet is set to kick off in Queens and Staten Island late next month, before shifting its car-free appeal to Manhattan in early August followed by stints in Brooklyn and the Bronx.

It's the second time Summer Streets will extend to all five boroughs after Mayor Eric Adams expanded it citywide last year, creating nearly 20 miles of car-free streets.

This year, he's also extending the hours -- 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. instead of a 1 p.m. wrap. That'll make it not just the largest, but the longest version of the program.

It launched in 2008 with the goal of closing down streets for set periods of time to provide extra public space for people to play, walk and bike -- or use other sustainable transit forms. There are also free activities at rest stops.

The Summer Streets program costs $1.5 million to set up and enforce. Here are the streets and dates to know:

The Summer Streets for this season are:

Summer Streets: Queens on July 27

Vernon Boulevard between 44 Drive and 30 Road

Summer Streets: Staten Island on July 27

Broadway between Richmond Terrace and Clove Road

Summer Streets: Manhattan on Aug. 3, 10 & 17

From Brooklyn Bridge to West 125 Street via:

Lafayette Street and Park Avenue between Brooklyn Bridge and East 109 Street

East 109 Street between Park Avenue and 5th Avenue

5th Avenue between East 109 Street and Central Park North

Central Park North between 5th Avenue and Adam Clayton Powell Jr Boulevard

Adam Clayton Powell Jr Boulevard between Central Park North and West 125 Street

Summer Streets: Brooklyn on Aug. 24

Eastern Parkway between Grand Army Plaza and Buffalo Avenue

Summer Streets: The Bronx on Aug. 26

Grand Concourse between East Tremont Avenue and Mosholu Parkway

For more information on Summer Streets, click here.