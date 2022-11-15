Suffolk County Police Searching for Man Stealing Gasoline

Suffolk County Police are searching for a man who stole gasoline from a Brookhaven gas station.

He was last seen at USA Gas on Montauk Highway, where he asked an employee to fill up his tank and then left without paying.

Police say the man is driving a Ford Crown Victoria spray painted black and white vehicle with a fake license plate reading "Wall Street.”

Police say the license plate is partly obscured by a cover.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS.