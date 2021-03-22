Suffolk County DA's Office Announces Launch of Hate Crimes Task Force

What to Know Suffolk County officials announced the launch of the District Attorney's Office Hate Crimes Task Force on Monday -- a tool they hope will aid authorities in investigating suspected bias-motivated crimes and and apprehending the perpetrators at a time when there has been a spike in anti-Asian attacks across the country.

Prosecutors on the Hate Crimes Task Force will assist in the investigation of suspected bias-motivated incidents in collaboration with the SCPD’s Hate Crimes Unit and other law enforcement agencies to ensure that individuals committing hate crimes and other bias-motivated offenses face enhanced charges and appropriate criminal consequences.

Additionally, members of the Task Force will participate in advanced training on the investigation and prosecution of hate crimes and will provide training to the District Attorney’s Office and other law enforcement agencies in Suffolk County on bringing enhanced charges against those who commit hate crime.

Suffolk County District Attorney Timothy D. Sini, Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone, members of the Suffolk County Human Rights Commission, and the Suffolk County Police Department jointly announced the Hate Crimes Task Force, which will consist of specially-trained prosecutors who will work with police departments across Suffolk County to investigate suspected bias-motivated crimes and bring enhanced charges where appropriate.

The creation of a Hate Crimes Task Force stemmed from a proposal by an internal working group in the District Attorney’s Office. Under New York State Law, a person is guilty of a hate crime when they commit one of the specified offenses and either intentionally selects the person against whom the offense is committed or commits the offense in whole or in part because of the target's race, color, national origin, ancestry, gender, gender identity or expression, religion, religious practice, age, disability or sexual orientation of a person, regardless of whether the belief or perception is correct.

The specified offenses for hate crimes include:

Assault; Aggravated Assault upon Person Less Than 11 Years Old; Menacing; Reckless Endangerment

Strangulation

Manslaughter; Murder

Stalking

Rape; Criminal Sexual Act; Sexual Abuse; Aggravated Sexual Abuse

Unlawful Imprisonment; Kidnapping; Coercion

Criminal Trespass; Burglary

Criminal Mischief

Arson

Petit Larceny; Grand Larceny

Robbery

Harassment; Aggravated Harassment

Terrorism-related crimes

The Hate Crimes Task Force will also be working alongside the Suffolk County Human Rights Commission to enhance the Stop Bias program which is an educational initiative in which the offender examines his or her motives for committing hate crimes and learns why hate crimes are offensive to the injured person and community. Participation in the Stop Bias program would be mandatory for any defendants pending sentencing on a hate crime conviction. Through this program the offenders meet with members of law enforcement, a sensitivity facilitator and a representative from the offended community.

“One critical piece of this effort is the Stop Bias Program, which was developed and instituted by the Human Rights Commission and is something we are looking to strengthen in collaboration with the District Attorney’s Office so that we are addressing this issue in a comprehensive way and helping the community understand that hate crimes are not acceptable in Suffolk County," Lynda Perdomo-Ayala, Chairperson of the Suffolk County Human Rights Commission, said in a person.

According to Sini, the launch of the task force comes at a time when the nation has seen a grave spike in anti-Asian hate crimes.

“Our nation is in the throes of a crisis right now in which members of non-white communities are being targeted and victimized,” Sini said in a statement. “Recently, members of the Asian-American and Pacific Islander community have experienced a heightened number of attacks, which goes against everything we value as Americans. We want our community to know that these acts will not be tolerated here. We will not stand to let racism go unchecked in this County, or to turn a blind eye to crimes committed out of hate and discrimination. Our message here today, collectively, is ‘Not on our watch.’

Sini's statement continues: “No one should feel unsafe in their own community – in their own home – because of who they are as a person, their race, ethnicity, nationality, gender, religion, age, disability or sexual orientation.”

Meanwhile, Suffolk County Police Commissioner Geraldine Hart said she hoped that the implementation of the task force will make targeted communities more comfortable coming forward to report a hate crime.

“We want our communities to feel comfortable and confident to come forward and report any incident of hate,” Hart said. “Together, with our law enforcement and community partners, we will hold accountable those who spew hate and spread fear. The Hate Crimes Task Force will bring additional tools and resources and provide a true partnership to investigate and charge individuals with hate crimes.”

Authorities urge those who have been attacked or witnessed a hate crime, to call 911. To report a suspected hate crime to the Suffolk County Police Department, call 1-800-220-TIPS.