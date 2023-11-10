Subway rider stabbed in head with screwdriver on train at Columbus Circle: Police

A subway rider was the victim of an unprovoked attack with a screwdriver at a busy midtown Manhattan subway station, police said.

The victim was aboard a 1 train at Columbus Circle just after 9:30 p.m. Thursday when another rider walked up to him on the downtown train, according to police. For no apparent reason, the attacker stabbed the man in the head and face with a screwdriver.

The suspect immediately ran from the station on West 59th Street. First responders tended to the victim, applying a bandage around his head. The victim was conscious and alert throughout, and was expected to recover.

The suspect was last seen headed toward the west side, wearing a black baseball cap, a black jacket and a mask. He was said to be about 5'9 with a slim build, police said.

An investigation is ongoing, and police are searching for the suspect. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.