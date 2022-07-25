subway crime

Subway Rider Stabbed 3 Times During Argument on Brooklyn Train: Cops

Here's what we know so far about the Prospect Lefferts Gardens subway attack

A 25-year-old subway rider was stabbed during an argument on a Brooklyn train Sunday night, authorities say.

It's not clear what the victim and his attacker were fighting about, but it turned violent on the 2 train shortly before 10 p.m.

Police say the victim was stabbed in the forearm, torso and the top of his head. He was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.

Police are looking for a man believed to be about 20 to 30 years old who was wearing green camouflage pants at the time of the attack. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

