Straphanger loses part of finger on NYC train fighting off armed robber: Police

Police say a subway rider round up in the hospital with a severed finger after trying to stop his would-be robber from stealing the man's necklace on a Bronx train over the weekend.

The 4 train turned into a crime scene Saturday morning in the Highbridge section when the 27-year-old straphanger tried to fend off the suspect. Police say it happened around 5 a.m. as the northbound train approached the 170th Street station.

The attempted robber initially approached the victim and tried to strike up some kind of conversation, according to police, prompting the 27-year-old to move to another part of the train car.

Undeterred, the unidentified suspect then drew a knife in an effort to remove the victim's necklace, police say. During a physical exchange, the rider moved to grab the blade and that's when "a portion of the victim's left index finger was severed."

Police say the perp fled the train out of the station on foot. A surveillance image of the man was circulated over the weekend by the NYPD.

His victim, meanwhile, managed to walk to a nearby hospital in the Bronx to be treated. The extent of his injury and condition was not known.