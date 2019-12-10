Stranger Terrorizes NYC Girl, Sends Her Running Into Traffic

What to Know A strange man yelled "I'm coming for you!" at a 14-year-old girl on a Queens street, scaring her so much she ran right into traffic

The girl seriously hurt both of her legs and was taken to a hospital in stable condition

Cops released a surveillance image of the suspect (above); anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS

Police are looking for a stranger who allegedly terrorized a 14-year-old girl in Queens last week, yelling four words that apparently scared her so much she ran straight into oncoming traffic, authorities said Tuesday.

The teen was standing at the corner of 110th Street and Jamaica Avenue around 7:40 a.m. Friday, maybe on her way to school, when the unidentified man walked up and yelled, "I'm coming for you!", police said.

At first the girl kept walking, but police say the man started to chase her. Desperate to get away, the girl ran into the street -- right into the patch of a 2001 Audi A6. The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and the stranger who had frightened the child ran off, police said.

Cops released a surveillance image of him (above). Anyone with information about him is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.