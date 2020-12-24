Stranger Randomly Bashes Woman With Brick in Manhattan, Police Say

A 51-year-old woman was randomly attacked by a stranger who hit her with a brick in Manhattan Thursday afternoon, authorities say.

The woman was apparently attacked from behind on Third Avenue between 47th and 48th streets, not far from the Midtown offices of Sen. Chuck Schumer, around 2 p.m. Police say no words were exchanged prior to the alleged assault.

The victim was taken to a hospital in stable condition. No arrests have been made; police say their search for a suspect continues.