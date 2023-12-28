Staten Island

Stolen box truck crashes into at least 15 vehicles, police cars during pursuit on Staten Island

Several people, including two officers, were injured before a person was taken into custody, according to a law enforcement source

By Chris Jose and NBC New York Staff

Citizen.com

A driver in a stolen commercial truck led police on a pursuit on Staten Island Thursday evening, crashing into at least 15 vehicles, including NYPD cruisers injuring two officers, before the pursuit came to an end, a law enforcement source tells NBC New York.

The pursuit started around 7:30 p.m. at Bishop and Cranford and ended six miles away at Beach and Van Duzer, the source said. Multiple cars were struck by the truck and several were piled on top of each other.

"It was just a loud crashing noise," said a witness, Shaw-Nae Dixon.

The NYPD tells NBC New York that New Jersey police notified them to be on the lookout for a man in the stolen truck. Police said the suspect was wanted for a crime spree.

"We attempted to stop him," NYPD Assistant Chief Joseph Golotta said. "He put his vehicle in reverse and struck one of our police cars. As he tried to drive away, he dragged one of our police cars 30 to 40 feet before it detached."

At least four officers and five civilians sustained minor injuries, police said.

The NYPD said it had the suspect in custody. Police are still investigating.

This is a breaking story. Check back for developments.

