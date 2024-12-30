Holidays

Is the stock market open on New Year's Eve? Holiday closures to know

By NBC New York Staff

The bond market in the United States is open for a shortened trading day on New Year's Eve, but the stock market is open regular hours. Both are closed on New Year's Day.

Traders and investors will be taking the day off Wednesday, before normal trading resumes Thursday.

Will the stock market be open on New Year's Eve?

The stock market will be open on New Year's Eve day, Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024, before closing for New Year's Day.

The market's regular hours are 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Eastern time. The bond markets will close early, at 2 p.m.

Will the stock market be open on New Year's Day?

The stock market will be closed on Wednesday, January 1, 2025. Bond markets will also be closed.

Normal trading hours will resume Thursday, January 2, 2025.

This article tagged under:

HolidaysBusiness
