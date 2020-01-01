2 Couples in NYC Welcome Babies Born at Midnight on New Year’s

Two couples in New York City got to celebrate the new decade with their newborn baby as the clock struck midnight.

Exactly at 12:00 a.m., Michelle and Anthony Saraceno of Eltingville, Staten Island, welcomed little Anthony at the Richmond University Medical Center while Jennet and Artyom Zobnin from Russia welcomed their second child , Aidan, at NYC Health + Hospitals Coney Island, according to the hospitals.

Baby Anthony weighed 7 pounds and 9 ounces. Baby Aidan weighed 7 pounds and 13 ounces.

"Starting off 2020 better then [sic] I could have ever expected. Words cannot express how I feel right now," Anthony Saraceno shared the news on Facebook.

Estimates have shown that about 259 babies are born every minute, or 4.3 births every second, around the world.

Over 392,000 children will be born worldwide on New Year’s Day and approximately 10,452 of them are in the United States, according to UNICEF.

Meanwhile, over a million people cheered and waved balloons as fireworks burst into the night sky and confetti fell to welcome the start of the new year in Times Square.

One couple even got engaged in the middle of the crowd, according to the FDNY. Firefighter Michael Terriberry asked his girlfriend, Nasstaja Zepeda to marry him during the festivities.