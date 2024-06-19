Staten Island Ferry vessel involved in deadly 2003 crash sells at auction

Move over Pete Davidson and Colin Jost — there's a new owner of a Staten Island Ferry vessel.

New York City finally found a buyer for the craft that was involved in a deadly crash two decades ago. The Andrew J. Barbieri Ferry went up for auction in May with a starting price of $155,000. It didn't attract a single bid before the auction was set to end on May 27, however.

The auction was then extended and the Department of Citywide Administrative Services lowered the opening bid. It sold on Monday, the last day of the auction, for just over $101,000.

The ferry was removed from regular service in 2023 ahead of the 20-year anniversary of a deadly crash it was involved in back in 2003. The vessel crashed full-speed into a concrete maintenance pier at the at the St. George Terminal. Eleven people died as a result of the crash and 70 were hurt, some critically, according to an National Transportation Safety Board report.

Back in 2022, "Saturday Night Live" stars Jost and Davidson -- both raised on Staten Island -- bought the retired JFK Ferryboat for almost $300,000. They have plans to turn it into an entertainment venue.

