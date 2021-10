New York State Police have identified the pilot who died in a helicopter crash in Orange County over the weekend as a 73-year-old man from Long Island.

Arthur Charych, of Setauket, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash near Storm King Mountain in Cornwall Sunday afternoon, officials said Monday.

No passengers were aboard the 2007 Robinson R44 Rotocraft when it went down around 2:30 p.m.

State Police say their investigation into the crash is ongoing.