Spike Lee immersive exhibit opens at Brooklyn Museum

Spike Lee, one of the most influential filmmakers in America, will be honored with an exhibit at the Brooklyn Museum.

Known for movies like “Do the Right Thing” and “BlacKkKlansman,” Lee has shaped the way the world views Black history and culture.

Opening October 7, Spike Lee: Creative Sources will offer visitors an in-depth look at what inspired Lee's creative output. The exhibition includes an immersive installation of objects from Lee's personal collection, including artwork, instruments and movie memorabilia. This collection hopes to reveal how Brooklyn, sports, film history and his family fueled his storytelling.

The story of the exhibit began over in Los Angeles, where the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures (the body that hosts the Oscars) had a small Spike Lee exhibition. While speaking to the LA Times about the exhibit, Lee joked, "This is really a very, very small part of all the stuff I have. I could fill the Brooklyn Museum."

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

According to Time Out, an entire room in the exhibit is dedicated to the New York Knicks. Lee, famously a Knicks super-fan, has more than 10 jerseys and numerous signed photos of stars covering a Knicks-Blue wall.

The exhibit will be open at Brooklyn Museum Wednesdays through Sundays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. It is slated to run through February 4, 2024.

To purchase tickets and for more information, visit the Brooklyn Museum website.