3 die in school bus collision in New Jersey

Three people died and another was hurt in a violent crash between a car and a school bus in New Jersey, authorities said Thursday. The two children on the bus at the time were OK.

According to prosecutors, the Camry was trying to turn left from Route 130 South onto Stults Road in South Brunswick around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday when it hit the school bus, which was going the other way on Route 130.

The three people in the Camry -- 86-year-old Ellen Brotman, 87-year-old Alba Olivencia and 90-year-old Wilson Olivencia, all of Monroe Township, were pronounced dead at the scene. Their relationship wasn't immediately clear.

The school bus driver was taken to a hospital with minor injuries, while the 15- and 17-year-old kids on the bus at the time of the impact were not hurt. Their parents picked them up and brought them home.

Anyone with information is asked to call the South Brunswick Police Department at 732-329-4000 ext. 7474 or the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at (732) 745-3317.