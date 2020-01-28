Source: Prisoner Escapes in Newark Airport Bathroom, May Be Hiding in Ceiling

A prisoner escaped Customs and Border Protection custody at Newark Liberty International Airport during a routine trip to the bathroom Tuesday -- and investigators believe he may be hiding in the ceiling somewhere, one law enforcement source with direct knowledge of the case tells News 4.

The prisoner was taken into a bathroom at Terminal C; he "disappeared" while inside, the source said.

The area has been shut down but the airport is operational, the source said.

Another source with knowledge of the case tells News 4 the prisoner was taken into custody on narcotics-related charges.

Level 1 of Terminal C had been reopened by 12:36 p.m., according to a tweet from Newark Airport. It wasn't clear if the prisoner had been re-captured.