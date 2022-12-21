Some Schools Are Starting to Reinstate Mask Mandates Amid Tridemic Concerns

Students in some New Jersey schools had to mask up in school again — the latest move aimed at trying to slow the recent rise in COVID cases.

With only two days left before the holiday break, a big change came to one of the state's largest public school districts: The superintendent in the City of Passaic sent a letter to parents that masks are required when there’s a "high level" of COVID-19 circulating.

Starting Wednesday, face masks were back in all Passaic public schools. A sign out front of a school stated the protection gear was required in order to enter the schools.

"This is good for everyone to protect, because now the virus is gonna be worse," said Liliana Pereida.

According to the New Jersey Department of Health, Passaic County is one of the areas with “high” levels of COVID. Other counties with high levels are Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Union, Monmouth, Middlesex, Somerset and Warren counties.

It wasn't immediately clear if other counties or school districts would follow Passaic's lead. The superintendent of Jersey City public schools tells us "masks are an option for any student or staff member," and that "this week the schools will send home in-home COVID-19 tests."

Testing won’t be mandated, but during this tridemic, the district is reminding parents that children under 6 years old must get the flu vaccine.

On Tuesday, New Jersey reported the most deaths they've had from COVID in a single day (28) since February.

"It’s harder to breathe with the masks on and I think we all wish we didn’t have to wear them, but it is for our health and safety," said Passaic science teacher Jeffrey Dairman.