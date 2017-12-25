The fire broke out before 8 a.m. Christmas morning. (Published 3 hours ago)

What to Know One person was found dead in their high rise apartment unit after a Christmas morning fire

One firefighter was also taken to hospital after the Manhattan apartment fire

Firefighters faced multiple challenges, including high winds and slow elevators

One person is dead after a fire broke out on one of the top floors of a Manhattan high rise apartment Christmas morning.

Fire officials say 170 firefighters responded after smoke was seen pouring from the windows of the 36-floor apartment at 211 West 56th Street about 7:30 a.m.

One person was found dead when they arrived -- the owner of the apartment on the 35th floor where the fire started. The initial cause of the fire was initially unknown.

Two firefighters were also injured in the blaze, one of whom was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Firefighters faced several challenges in fighting the flames, officials said. High winds made containing the fire difficult, while slow elevators meant after getting to level 25, firefighters had to walk the last 10 flights with all their gear.

Multiple fire trucks were seen on the street below, and witness video showed flames coming out one of the windows. By 9 a.m. the fire was still not under control, fire officials said.

The Carnegie Mews Apartments are located just blocks away from Carnegie Hall and Central Park.