SKIMS Pop-Up Opens at Rock Center: Here's Everything You Need to Know

New York City's first-ever SKIMS pop-up shop is now open in the heart of Rockefeller Center, and the lines reflect the swanky rep of Kim Kardashian's shapewear brand.

Kardashian herself was on hand to help open the pop-up Tuesday at Channel Gardens at Rockefeller Center, 620 Fifth Avenue. It sits in the middle of the plaza, opposite the Prometheus statue, where the Christmas tree goes up each year.

Hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday. Find all your summer essentials there, from swimwear to shapewear, underwear, cotton tees and more.

You won't have long to shop there, though. The pop-up's Rock Center residence ends after Memorial Day.

You will, however, get treats while you wait in line -- from Morgenstern's Ice Cream.

If this doesn't sound like your scene, check out the small boutique SKIMS has inside Saks Fifth Avenue. Time Out New York reports one opened late last month on the fifth floor and features everything that the brand is built upon. There's also some stock at Nordstrom's, Time Out says.

The Rock Center shop is the apparel company's fourth pop-up. Others have opened in Miami and Los Angeles.