Severe Thunderstorms Possible in Tri-State on Wednesday and Thursday

What to Know Some severe storms are possible to the West on Wednesday

Humid and showery pattern continues through Thursday

The good news is that Labor Day weekend looks sun-filled and dry

More clouds, showers and thunderstorms are expected Wednesday around the tri-state area.

Rain may be more widespread than the previous day, according to Storm Team 4. A threat of severe weather in the region is possible in the afternoon and you can expect similar conditions through Thursday. The severe threat includes New York City and encompasses more of the immediate metro area.

Temperatures are expected to stay mild and muggy in the low to mid 80s. Conditions improve Friday when the sun returns.

At this point, the Labor Day weekend looks to be fantastic for outdoor activities with less humidity and temps staying just below 80 degrees.

Storm Team 4 is also watching two named storms in the Gulf and other areas for potential development but there's no threat to the continental United States at this point.