alphabet city

Search for Suspect in Tompkins Square Park Stabbing

NYPD

Police are looking for a man they say stabbed a 35-year-old man multiple times inside Tompkins Square Park.

Investigators say this happened on April 18th around 6:00 p.m. Officers say the two men got into an argument, and then the suspect pulled out an unidentified object to stab the victim multiple times. He then ran away. 

The victim was taken to Bellevue Hospital and is critical but in stable condition.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

This article tagged under:

alphabet city
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video NBCLX CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us