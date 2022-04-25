Search for Suspect in Tompkins Square Park Stabbing

Police are looking for a man they say stabbed a 35-year-old man multiple times inside Tompkins Square Park.

Investigators say this happened on April 18th around 6:00 p.m. Officers say the two men got into an argument, and then the suspect pulled out an unidentified object to stab the victim multiple times. He then ran away.

The victim was taken to Bellevue Hospital and is critical but in stable condition.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.