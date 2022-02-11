SCOTUS Won't Block Vaccine Mandate for NYC Teachers Not Given Religious Exemption

The Supreme Court has denied a request from a group of New York City public school teachers seeking to block a vaccine mandate for employees who were not given a religious exemption.

Their appeal was directed to Justice Sonia Sotomayor, who handles cases from that region.

Sotomayor rejected an earlier challenge, filed in October, to the city’s vaccine mandate. And on Friday she rejected this one, too, with no explanation, which is the court’s usual procedure. She did not ask the city for a response, either -- another sign that the request for an injunction would likely fail.

