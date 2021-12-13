transportation

Schumer to Announce Deal on Tunnel, Penn Station Projects

Sen. Chuck Schumer said transit officials have reached an agreement on using part of a $30 billion federal rail account that was included in the recently passed infrastructure bill

Spencer Platt/Getty Images

What to Know

  • Amtrak and the Metropolitan Transportation Authority will announce a deal to move forward on two key rail projects in the New York region, according to Sen. Chuck Schumer.
  • Schumer said transit officials have reached an agreement on using part of a $30 billion federal rail account that was included in the recently passed infrastructure bill.
  • Part of the money will help Amtrak and the MTA rehabilitate East River tunnels that are used by Amtrak and the Long Island Rail Road.

Amtrak and the Metropolitan Transportation Authority will announce a deal to move forward on two key rail projects in the New York region, according to Sen. Chuck Schumer.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Schumer said transit officials have reached an agreement on using part of a $30 billion federal rail account that was included in the recently passed infrastructure bill.

Part of the money will help Amtrak and the MTA rehabilitate East River tunnels that are used by Amtrak and the Long Island Rail Road. The tunnels suffered damage from Superstorm Sandy in 2012.

News

COVID-19 7 hours ago

New NY Mask Mandate Now in Effect Amid Worst COVID Surge in Nearly a Year

Woodmere 2 hours ago

‘Heartbreak and Anguish:' 15-Year-Old NY Girl Killed in Alleged DWI Crash Mourned

The other project would establish a line to Penn Station for Metro-North trains from Connecticut and Westchester County that currently go to Grand Central Terminal.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

transportationNew YorkMTAamtrakSen. Chuck Schumer
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us