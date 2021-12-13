Schumer to Announce Deal on Tunnel, Penn Station Projects

What to Know Amtrak and the Metropolitan Transportation Authority will announce a deal to move forward on two key rail projects in the New York region, according to Sen. Chuck Schumer.

Schumer said transit officials have reached an agreement on using part of a $30 billion federal rail account that was included in the recently passed infrastructure bill.

Part of the money will help Amtrak and the MTA rehabilitate East River tunnels that are used by Amtrak and the Long Island Rail Road.

Amtrak and the Metropolitan Transportation Authority will announce a deal to move forward on two key rail projects in the New York region, according to Sen. Chuck Schumer.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Schumer said transit officials have reached an agreement on using part of a $30 billion federal rail account that was included in the recently passed infrastructure bill.

Part of the money will help Amtrak and the MTA rehabilitate East River tunnels that are used by Amtrak and the Long Island Rail Road. The tunnels suffered damage from Superstorm Sandy in 2012.

The other project would establish a line to Penn Station for Metro-North trains from Connecticut and Westchester County that currently go to Grand Central Terminal.