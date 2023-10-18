School bus plows into NJ home, injuring one while leaving massive hole in side of house

A school bus crashed into the side of a home in New Jersey, video from the scene showed, leaving one person injured and a gaping hole in the house.

The crash occurred around 8 a.m. Wednesday on Rahway Road in Edison, according to police. The bus was believed to be on its way to John Adams Middle School with children on board when its brakes failed, a preliminary investigation found. The students on board said the driver lost control of the vehicle.

The bus plowed into the home, with debris scattered about the front lawn and horseshoe driveway, and a giant hold in the side of the house. One person suffered minor injuries, Edison Police said.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

The crash comes a day after a similar scene on Long Island, when police there said a stolen car smashed into the living room of a home Tuesday morning. No one was injured in that incident, and police are looking for the driver of the car who took off immediately after.