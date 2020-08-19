Tornado Warning for NJ's Monmouth County as Scattered Storms Threaten Tri-State

Some showers with a few thunderstorms are expected to move across the tri-state area, especially near New York City and Long Island, Wednesday morning, Storm Team 4 says. Tornado and severe thunderstorm warnings were issued for New Jersey's Monmouth County until 10:30 a.m.

ALERT: A Tornado Warning has been issued for Monmouth until 8/19 10:30AM. #NBC4NY pic.twitter.com/g8BdSWHEz0 — Storm Team 4 NY (@StormTeam4NY) August 19, 2020

The weather is expected to mostly dry out by mid-afternoon. Parts of the city, like Brooklyn, were blasted hard early with torrential rain. The downpours were brief and quickly made way for bright sun before skies turned cloudy yet again as more storms approached. Thunder boomed by 10 a.m. In New Jersey, Bergen and Hudson counties saw rapid rain as the system headed toward the Bronx.

Storms are rolling in -- we should dry out for the afternoon. #NBC4NY pic.twitter.com/AvJ8p4y0qk — Storm Team 4 NY (@StormTeam4NY) August 19, 2020

Temperatures are expected to cap out around 80 Wednesday. The clouds move out later in the day, paving the way for a glorious Thursday with sunny skies and temperatures in the low 80s. The heat cranks up back to around 86 by Friday and higher still, near 90, on Saturday with partly sunny skies, Storm Team 4 says.

The chance for thunderstorms returns Sunday and lingers into Monday, when the tri-state area could see temperatures hit 90 degrees again.

Track the approaching storms using our interactive radar below.