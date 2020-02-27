Williamsburg

Scaffolding Collapses in Brooklyn: FDNY

A scaffolding collapsed in Brooklyn Thursday afternoon.

The collapse took place around 2:30 p.m. at 527 Grand St. in Williamsburg, according to the FDNY.

There are currently no reports of injuries, the FDNY says.

Citizen App video shows the aftermath of the scaffolding collapse: debris scattered throughout what appears to be the lower roof of the neighboring building.

Additional information was not immediately available.

