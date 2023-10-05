Savannah Bananas to bring world famous ‘Banana Ball' to Fenway Park

"The Greatest Show on Earth" is coming to Fenway Park in 2024.

"Banana Nation, the time has finally come for Banana Ball to make its Fenway Park debut," the Savannah Bananas said on social media Thursday.

The Red Sox and Fenway Park Events also announced Thursday that the Savannah Bananas -- renowned for their entertaining on-field antics and infectious energy -- will bring their Banana Ball World Tour to the Boston ballpark on June 8, 2024.

"The Savannah Bananas have captured the hearts of fans around the globe with their innovative and captivating approach to America’s favorite pastime," a statement from the Red Sox read. "The Bananas have redefined what it means to have a good time at the ballpark."

Banana Ball rules include no bunting, no stepping out, no mound visits, and no walks. Batters can also steal first and if a fan catches a foul ball, it's an out.

All team rosters will be filled with the most entertaining and talented players in the world, including former MLB stars and celebrity guests, according to Thursday's announcement.

Tickets for the Savannah Bananas start at $35 and are lottery-based. Fans who are interested in attending should visit thesavannahbananas.com/tickets and join the Ticket Lottery List for an opportunity to purchase tickets.

Fenway is one of six Major League Baseball ballparks included on the Bananas 2024 World Tour.