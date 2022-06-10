Rush-Hour NYC Subway Stabbing Sends Rider to Hospital

Cops are looking for a man they say stabbed a rider aboard a subway in Queens during Friday's morning rush, sending him to the hospital for treatment for facial and hand wounds, authorities say. The suspect has not been caught.

It wasn't clear if the two men had been involved in some kind of argument prior to the knife attack around 8:30 a.m. at Queensboro Plaza or whether it may have been unprovoked, as has been the case in some recent New York City transit crimes.

A motive remains under investigation. Cops say the suspect stabbed the rider, who is in his 20s, in the right side of his face and his right hand. He was taken to a hospital for treatment and is expected to recover.

Meanwhile, the search continues for the suspect. Police said he was last seen wearing a black and gold button shirt with black shorts. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.