Stranger Wanted in Unprovoked Manhattan Subway Station Attack

Cops are looking for a stranger they say brutally -- and without provocation -- attacked a 49-year-old straphanger as he sat on a Manhattan station bench over the weekend, punching him repeatedly in the face and stealing his $1,000 iPhone, authorities say.

The victim was sitting on a bench on the southbound platform at the Broadway and West 225th Street station serving the No. 1 line in Marble Hill around 6 a.m Sunday when he was assaulted, officials say. The neighborhood is technically part of the Bronx, geographically speaking, but is considered part of Manhattan.

In this case, cops say the attacker, who is thought to be about 30 years old and was seen wearing a white T-shirt with the words "Sports Glory" on the back, approached the victim and beat him with a closed fist, causing a lip abrasion and pain.

The suspect then yanked the man's iPhone 13 from his hand before running off. The victim's credit card was behind the cellphone case, so that was stolen, too.

The victim refused medical attention at the scene.

Police released surveillance footage of the suspect (above). Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.