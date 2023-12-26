4 kids among nine hurt in violent Orange County, NY crash

Four children under the age of 10 were among nine people taken to area hospitals after a violent crash in Greenville, Orange County, authorities say.

One of those four children, along with one adult, was critically hurt in the 10 p.m. Christmas Day crash at the intersection of State Route 52 and Orange County Route 17. Their ages weren't immediately clear.

Most of the injured people (eight) had been in a Kia that police say hit an Audi S4. Those include four adults -- aged 75,42,40 and 42 -- and the four children, who range in age from 4 to 9. A 21-year-old driver was the lone person in the Audi. Apart from the two seriously hurt, the other seven victims are said to be in stable condition.

Drone video showed multiple tractor-trailers involved in the crash as well, which forced a shutdown of the highway Monday evening.

The accident investigation is ongoing and anyone with information should contact the Town of Crawford Police Department at (845)744-3300 or the tipline (845)744-HINT (4468).