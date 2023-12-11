Rockslide in New Jersey town damages several luxury cars in parking lot

Several luxury vehicles were badly damaged after overnight storms triggered a rockslide in a New Jersey town.

The heavy rain sent large rocks careening down the steep slope of the Palisades and onto the cars parked behind the Dutchess Apartment building on River Road in North Bergen. Town emergency officials were at the scene blocking off the parking lot.

A Range Rover, Mercedes-Benz and a BMW were among the vehicles impacted the rockslide. A woman whose car windows were shattered said a similar rockslide happened after heavy rain in September.

"When it happened the first time, we didn't think that it would happen again, and this time it's worse," she told NBC New York.

The building has a metal fence and retaining wall to try to prevent rocks from sliding down the cliff during heavy rain, but part of the fence failed. It could be seen covered in dirt and rocks in the parking lot.

No injuries were reported as a result of the rockslide. Calls and emails to town officials and the building management were not immediately returned.